Parliament session kickstarts today: Waqf bill, Adani case to be discussed

The Parliament session is set to start today, with various issues slated to be discussed, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The session will conclude on December 20.

There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, to commemorate 'Constitution day'.

Other bills that are listed for introduction, consideration and passing include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

The Boilers Bill, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, the Coastal Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill, are also included in the list.

Moreover, the leaders of the INDIA bloc are also planning to meet today in the Parliament House, to discuss the strategy of the opposition.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to decide the strategy, according to sources.

More From This Section

The party is also expected to raise the issue of Manipur violence and bribery charges against the Adani group.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the union government is "ready to discuss any topic" while calling for a peaceful session of Parliament.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday after the all-party meeting ahead of the session on November 24, Rijiju said several topics were raised requesting discussion in Parliament.

"A total of 42 leaders from 30 political parties were present in the meeting. There are many topics. Everyone has asked for discussion on some topics but we want that there should be a good discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," Rijiju said.

He added, "The government is ready to discuss any topic. Our only request is that the House should run well and there should be no ruckus. Every member wants to participate in the discussion but the House should run well. To run the winter session well, everyone's cooperation is needed and everyone's participation is necessary.