Winter Session of Parliament begins: Waqf to ports, what's on the table?

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence on Monday, November 25, and will run for 19 sittings until December 20. The session will focus on significant legislative discussions, with a total of 18 bills on the government’s tentative agenda, including five new introductions and 13 pending bills. Here is what is expected to be discussed in the session:

Winter Session of Parliament: Bills listed for introduction

1. Coastal Shipping Bill

The bill aims to enhance coasting trade and promote Indian-flagged vessels for national security and commercial purposes.

2. Indian Ports Bill

This legislation focuses on port conservation, security, and pollution control, aligning with India’s international commitments.

3. Merchant Shipping Bill

This bill seeks to ensure compliance with maritime treaties, strengthen Indian shipping, and maintain an efficient mercantile marine.

4. Rashtriya Sahakari Vishwavidyalaya Bill

It proposes the establishment of a National Cooperative University to promote education and research in cooperative management and related fields.

5. Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill

This amendment looks to raise the pecuniary appellate jurisdiction of Delhi District Courts to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 3 lakh. This aims to update the legal framework governing courts in Punjab, improving judicial efficiency and access to justice.

Winter Session of Parliament: Tentative Bills

1. Waqf Amendment Bill

Expected to be considered and passed after the joint committee presents its report during the session. This bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act to enhance transparency, accountability, and management of waqf properties across the country.

2. One Nation, One Election Bill

Based on the Ram Nath Kovind committee’s recommendations, the bill is not on the official agenda but may be introduced during the session, according to government sources, as earlier reported by Business Standard. The One Nation, One Election Bill may be introduced during the session. The Union Cabinet has already approved the proposal, which aims to synchronise state and national elections.

Winter Session of Parliament: Pending Bills in Lok Sabha

1. Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill

Introduced to amend the Disaster Management Act of 2005, this Bill proposes the creation of a disaster database at national and state levels. It also provides for the constitution of Urban Disaster Management Authorities for state capitals and large cities with municipal corporations, excluding Delhi and Chandigarh.

2. Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Goa Assembly Constituencies Bill

This bill aims to reconfigure the representation of Scheduled Tribes in Goa’s legislative assembly constituencies, ensuring equitable political representation.

3. Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2024

This bill intends to modernise laws related to the transportation of goods by sea, aligning them with international conventions and practices to facilitate maritime trade.

4. Railways (Amendment) Bill

Proposed to amend existing railway laws, this bill focuses on enhancing operational efficiency, safety measures, and service quality within the Indian Railways.

5. Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill

This bill aims to amend current banking laws to strengthen regulatory oversight, improve governance, and promote financial stability in the banking sector.

Winter Session of Parliament: Pending Bills in Rajya Sabha

1. Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill

Aimed at updating the regulatory framework for oilfield operations, this bill focuses on promoting sustainable development and efficient resource management.

2. Boilers Bill

This legislation intends to revise existing boiler regulations, enhancing safety standards and compliance measures in industries utilising boiler systems.

3. Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill

It seeks to replace the Aircraft Act of 1934, modernising the regulatory framework for civil aviation in India. It aims to establish more efficient regulations to protect passenger rights and promote investment in the sector.

Financial business in Winter Session of Parliament

Parliament will consider the Supplementary Demands for Grants for financial year 2024-25, seeking approval for the first batch of additional expenditures.

Other Bill that may be considered are:

The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024: This legislation seeks to update the legal framework governing bills of lading, which are essential documents in international trade, detailing the shipment of goods and acknowledging their receipt.

The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024: This legislation proposes the repeal of the Mussalman Wakf Act, streamlining the legal framework governing wakfs (endowments) and eliminating outdated provisions.