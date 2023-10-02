Home / Politics / TMC to hold simultaneous protest in parts of Bengal over MGNREGA funds

TMC to hold simultaneous protest in parts of Bengal over MGNREGA funds

TMC gen secy Abhishek Banerjee, and other top leaders arrived in Delhi ahead of the planned protest against the alleged denial of MGNREGA and housing scheme funds to the Bengal govt

Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
The TMC, which plans to conduct protest programmes in New Delhi against the alleged withholding of state dues by the Centre on Monday, will simultaneously hold similar events in different parts of West Bengal, with live telecasts of the Delhi programme in various parts of the state.

TMC MPs and state ministers will peacefully sit in at Rajghat on October 2, followed by a peaceful rally of MGNREGA job card holders in the national capital on the next day.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and other top leaders arrived in Delhi ahead of the planned protest against the alleged denial of MGNREGA and housing scheme funds to the Bengal government.

"Just like the protest programme in New Delhi. We will also hold peaceful protest programmes, including live telecast of the Delhi programmes in various parts of the state," a senior TMC leader said.

More than 50 busloads of TMC members and MGNREGA job card holders are expected to reach Delhi on Monday after the party alleged that their request for a special train was denied. TMC claims that the denial of trains and flight cancellations to Delhi are attempts by the ruling BJP to disrupt their demonstration.

Abhishek along with senior TMC leader will visit Rajghat this afternoon and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

"Remembering Bapu on his birth anniversary! His principles of truth & non-violence have not only shaped our past but continue to illuminate our path forward in the relentless pursuit of justice & equality. On this Gandhi Jayanti, let's embrace his principles in all our actions," he posted on X.

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

