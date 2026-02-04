TN BJP leader Annamalai steps down as in-charge of 6 constituencies

Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has decided to step down from his responsibility as an election in-charge of six Assembly constituencies in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu, citing his father's health condition.

While talking to the media on February 3, he said that he informed Tamil Nadu BJP leadership about his decision.

"I have made a request to them, including TN BJP President Nainar Nagendran about my inability as I have to be with my father. I have to take care of my father, who is under dialysis. I consider it my first duty. I have told them (the BJP leadership) that I cannot take up travel this time. I hope the party will accept and will reallocate them (constituencies assigned to him) to others," he said.