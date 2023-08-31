Home / Politics / TN CM Stalin to start podcast 'Speaking For India' to support 'INDIA' bloc

TN CM Stalin to start podcast 'Speaking For India' to support 'INDIA' bloc

Stating that he was compelled to speak for India, the Chief Minister, who is the president of DMK, said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will mark the end of the BJP rule in the country

Press Trust of India Chennai
Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Aiming to extend strong support to the opposition bloc INDIA in taking on the BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he would address the nation through a podcast series 'Speaking for India'.

Stating that he was compelled to speak for India, the Chief Minister, who is the president of DMK, said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will mark the end of the BJP rule in the country. The DMK is a constituent of the INDIA grouping.

"Recently, I started a question and answer session: Ungalil Oruvan (one among you) to share my views. The DMK is turning 75 years and is the third major party in the Parliament. It was nurtured by iconic leaders like (former Chief Ministers) C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, who created a deep impact," Stalin said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, with the captions: "Awakening India's tomorrow, A Southern Voice Speaks for India".

"We are forced to speak for India. I am going to speak through an audio series about how the BJP regime, which will end in 2024, is destroying India and how we want to build an egalitarian and fraternal India in the future," he said.

"Shall we name it as Speaking for India? Wait for this voice from the south!" he said in the video.

The video comes on the day that the parties, who are a part of the opposition alliance, will be holding a meeting in Mumbai to discuss INDIA's strategy to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies.

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:21 AM IST

