Cong moves Privilege Motion against PM Modi over Thakur's expunged remark

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi submitted Privilege Motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for posting expunged remarks made by Anurag Thakur

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

The Congress on Wednesday moved a Privilege Motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for posting on social media “a portion of remarks which were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair”.

PM Modi shared on X (formerly Twitter) a portion of BJP leader Anurag Thakur’s speech in response to Rahul Gandhi during a Lok Sabha debate on Tuesday. Opposition members have alleged that Thakur made a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's caste as the Congress MP is advocating for a caste census.
The Privilege Motion notice was submitted by Charanjit Singh Channi, the former Chief Minister of Punjab and current Jalandhar MP, under rule 222. This rule allows a member, with the Speaker's approval, to raise an issue involving a breach of privilege concerning a member, the House, or a Committee.

The letter, submitted by Channi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, stated, “On July 30, 2024, certain objectionable remarks made by Anurag Singh Thakur were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Speaker, Lok Sabha. Relevant extracts from proceedings are enclosed."
 

It further added, "It is, however, shocking to note that these expunged portions had been tweeted by the Prime Minister on 'X' along with the whole speech video. In addition to this, other objectionable expunged words in the speech had also been tweeted."

While sharing Thakur’s speech, PM Modi wrote, “This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance.”

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi claimed that Thakur had insulted him but stated he was not seeking an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP. “Abuse or insult me as hard as you can but don’t forget we will pass the caste census in this Parliament for sure,” Rahul said.

Channi, in his letter, further said, “As laid down in Practice and Procedure of Parliament by Kaul & Shakdher (7th Edition), it is well established that: "The effect in law of an order of the Speaker expunging words, remarks or a portion of the proceedings is as if those words/remarks or that portion of the proceedings had never been spoken. Publication of the expunged words or expressions would amount to a breach of privilege."

Channi said, “I, therefore, contemplate to move a Privilege Motion against the Prime Minister and request you to please admit my motion and permit me to move the same. Request that privilege proceedings may be initiated against the Prime Minister."

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

