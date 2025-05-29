Home / Politics / UP CM Yogi pays tribute to former PM Charan Singh on his death anniversary

UP CM Yogi pays tribute to former PM Charan Singh on his death anniversary

He offered floral tributes by garlanding the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh, revered as the "messiah of farmers", in UP Assembly premises

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
"On behalf of the people of UP, I pay humble tribute to Chaudhary Sahab's enduring legacy and invaluable contributions," he said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary.

He offered floral tributes by garlanding the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh, revered as the "messiah of farmers", in UP Assembly premises.

Reflecting on Charan Singh's contributions, Adityanath said that the nation continues to remember him as a pioneer of land reforms, the architect of the land ceiling law, and an advocate for rural development and farmers' welfare. 

ALSO READ: CM Yogi says terrorism near end, urges trust in PM Modi's leadership 

He added, "It is the good fortune of UP that its people had the guidance and leadership of Chaudhary Sahab for an extended period. As the chief minister of the state, he took several groundbreaking initiatives for land reforms, governance purity, and transparency in rural development, whose impact is still felt across villages and among all sections of the society."  He also highlighted Singh's leadership as the prime minister, deputy prime minister, and head of key ministries, including home and finance.

He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been striving relentlessly for the past 11 years to fulfil Singh's vision for rural empowerment and the upliftment of farmers. 

ALSO READ: CM Yogi shares story of boatman who earned Rs 30 crore during Mahakumbh 

"On behalf of the people of UP, I pay humble tribute to Chaudhary Sahab's enduring legacy and invaluable contributions," he said.

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank posts net profit of Rs 100 crore in 2025

Adityanath asks officials to be sensitive while resolving public issues

UP's project for revamping govt schools highlighted at NDA CMs' conclave

Tata Sons Chairman meets UP CM, discusses investment, industrial growth

Cooperative bank loan disbursal crosses Rs 23K cr in 8 years in UP: CM Yogi

Later, CM Yogi also paid tribute through his official social media account.

He said, "The path to the nation's prosperity passes through the fields and barns of our villages. Chaudhary Charan Singh dedicated his life to the cause of prosperous villages and empowered farmers. He worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the underprivileged and the advancement of rural India. The double-engine government is committed to carrying forward his legacy and vision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VP Dhankar's concerns on farmers ignored repeatedly, says Congress

Historic step: Rahul on Karnataka move to enact ordinance on gig workers

Ramesh criticises PM over delay in all party meeting on Pahalgam attack

Modi govt spreads lies about economy to hide massive failures, says Kharge

Spl Parl session being considered to mark 50th Emergency anniversary: Cong

Topics :Yogi AdityanathNarendra ModiUttar PradeshLucknowBJP

First Published: May 29 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story