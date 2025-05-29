Home / Politics / VP Dhankar's concerns on farmers ignored repeatedly, says Congress

VP Dhankar's concerns on farmers ignored repeatedly, says Congress

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said sadly, Dhankhar continues to be ignored when he raises concerns of farmers.

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP
Dhankhar had advocated for direct benefit transfer in fertiliser subsidies for farmers, based on the US pattern, and demanded that inflation be factored in while providing financial assistance to agriculturists, like the salaries of legislators and M
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Thursday cited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks on farmers to take a swipe at the Modi government, saying he should be listened to seriously by those throwing out slogans and filmi dialogues thinking that theatrics is governance.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said sadly, Dhankhar continues to be ignored when he raises concerns of farmers.

Ramesh's remarks came after Dhankhar said Viksit Bharat does not mean the rank of the country's economy and to make it a reality, the income of people needs to increase eightfold.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, Dhankhar said, "Today, when we talk about Viksit Bharat, it doesn't mean what the rank of our economy is. To define Viksit Bharat and make it a ground reality, the income of everyone needs to be increased by eight times."

ALSO READ: India enriched enormously by integration of Sikkim, says Jairam Ramesh

"This will happen but the farmers need to be farsighted. Today, our farmers are limited only to production. It is my request to farmer brothers that this is the time to increase their involvement in the country's biggest trade which is related to agriculture or animal husbandry," he said.

Tagging Dhankhar's remarks, Ramesh said, "The Hon'ble Vice President's wise words on Viksit Bharat are very timely and appropriate. He should be listened to seriously by those throwing out slogans and filmi dialogues thinking that theatrics is governance."  "Sadly, he continues to be ignored when he raises concerns of farmers - which he himself is," Ramesh said.

Earlier this month, Ramesh's birthday greetings to Vice President Dhankhar were also laced with a dig at the Modi government, whom he accused of "continuously ignoring" Dhankhar's impassioned pleas on behalf of the agitating farmers.

Also Read

Ramesh criticises PM over delay in all party meeting on Pahalgam attack

Spl Parl session being considered to mark 50th Emergency anniversary: Cong

Congress takes swipe at PM Modi day after he lauds caste census decision

PM sending delegations to divert attention from tough questions: Ramesh

Govt can't hide 'India's biggest scam', truth is out: Cong on Adani issue

ALSO READ: Some forces unable to digest India's progress: VP Jagdeep Dhankar

"The irrepressible Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar turns 74 today.

"While wishing him on this happy occasion, it has to be recalled that it is extremely unfortunate but not entirely surprising that the Modi government continues to ignore his impassioned pleas on behalf of the agitating farmers," Ramesh had said in a post on X.

Also this month, Ramesh cited Dhankhar's remark that inflation should be considered while providing aid to farmers to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why he had not done so.

Dhankhar had advocated for direct benefit transfer in fertiliser subsidies for farmers, based on the US pattern, and demanded that inflation be factored in while providing financial assistance to agriculturists, like the salaries of legislators and MPs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Historic step: Rahul on Karnataka move to enact ordinance on gig workers

Modi govt spreads lies about economy to hide massive failures, says Kharge

PM Modi to address rally in Bengal's Alipurduar today, launch gas project

'Said it out of love, didn't mean anything': Kamal Haasan on language spat

Veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa dies at 89 after illness

Topics :Narendra ModiJagdeep DhankarJairam RameshCongressIndian National CongressVice President

First Published: May 29 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story