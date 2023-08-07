Home / Politics / UP govt ready to answer every question in assembly, says CM Adityanath

UP govt ready to answer every question in assembly, says CM Adityanath

Speaking to reporters before attending the Monsoon session of the House, Adityanath said the sitting is an opportunity for all members to present the problems of their area

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Adityanath added that his government is ready to answer every question in the House

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
The assembly is an important platform for legislators to bring to the fore the problems of the public, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday and added that the government is ready to answer every question in the House.

Speaking to reporters before attending the Monsoon session of the House, Adityanath said the sitting is an opportunity for all members to present the problems of their area.

Adityanath added that his government is ready to answer every question in the House.

"I am sure that all the members will make the House the centre of a healthy discussion, keeping in mind the sentiments of the general public. The members will keep their point effectively in the House, the government is ready to answer every question," he added.

The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on Monday.

Adityanath said people in parts of west Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods while there are more than 40 districts where drought poses a challenge.

"We have given a call that if the Speaker gives permission and if the legislators of the opposition agree, we are ready to discuss the important issue of flood and drought in the House and its solution," the chief minister said.

He went on to add, "I would again call to make the House a platform for meaningful discussion. During the past six years, a new height of development has been touched under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complete success has been achieved in establishing Uttar Pradesh as a leading state in the country, freeing it from the crisis of identity that had risen before the youth and the citizens due to 'kutsit rajniti (ugly politics)'.

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh governmentUP Assembly

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

