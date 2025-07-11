'What kind of ghar-wapsi?': Cong takes dig at Modi over Bhagwat's remarks

The Congress on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's reported remarks on stepping aside at 75 years of age, saying what kind of a homecoming is this for the PM that upon returning from abroad he was reminded by the Sarsanghchalak that he will turn 75 this year.

During an event in Nagpur on Wednesday, RSS chief Bhagwat mentioned Sangh ideologue late Moropant Pingley's statement about stepping aside after 75 years of age.

Bhagwat specifically referred to Pingley's remarks that when the shawl of 75 years is draped over you, it means that you have reached a certain age and should step aside and let others work.