Home / Politics / 6 active organisations in Maha already banned in other states: Fadnavis

6 active organisations in Maha already banned in other states: Fadnavis

The bill seeks to prevent unlawful activities of extremist groups with a focus on urban naxalism & passive militancy, it has been passed by the assembly & soon to be tabled in the legislative council

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis
Fadnavis said the Centre had asked all states affected by Naxal activities to pass such a law. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Six organisations operating in Maharashtra have already been banned in some other states, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday, referring to the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill'.

The bill, which seeks to prevent unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organisations with a focus on urban Naxalism and passive militancy, has been passed by the assembly. It is expected to be tabled in the legislative council soon. 

ALSO READ: Maha CM inaugurates Sindoor bridge, built in place of M'bai's Carnac bridge 

I am happy that the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, which was introduced during the Winter Session in December last year, was cleared by the assembly on Thursday, Fadnavis told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan here.

When asked how many organisations might be affected once the bill becomes a law, Fadnavis said, There are 64 organisations operating in the state, of which six are already banned in other states under similar laws. 

Speaking in the assembly on Thursday, Fadnavis had said that Maharashtra had the highest 64 Extreme Left Wing organisations, and some of the outfits banned in four other states (where a similar law is already in force) operated in Maharashtra.

The chief minister said the bill provides a legal framework to act against certain organisations that seek to reject the Indian Constitution despite presenting themselves as constitutional and democratic.

Fadnavis said the Centre had asked all states affected by Naxal activities to pass such a law. 

We have slowly ended the Naxal movement, which used weapons in forests and rural areas. These groups then started creating urban fronts. The names of these organisations appear constitutional, but their real objective is to reject the Constitution. Until now, there was no legal framework to act against them. With this bill, we now have the means, he said.

Fadnavis reiterated that the bill won't affect the rights of people or groups to protest. 

This bill does not take away anyone's rights to hold protests or demonstrations. It aims to specifically target those with links to banned frontal organisations of Maoist and Naxal movements. Four states in the country have already passed similar legislation. People are still free to organise rallies and morchas, he added.

The CM said nearly 12,000 suggestions were considered by the joint select committee entrusted with drafting the bill. The committee, headed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, included members of both the Houses of the state legislature, he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'What kind of ghar-wapsi?': Cong takes dig at Modi over Bhagwat's remarks

Tej Pratap eyes new party? 'Public will decide,' he says post-RJD exit

CM Omar Abdullah says tourism bouncing back in J&K post Pahalgam attack

No talks on leadership change: K'taka CM dismisses reshuffle speculation

My action spurred long-awaited response from govt on food safety: Gaikwad

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraUrban naxalsmilitants

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story