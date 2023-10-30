Home / Politics / We have to remove this corrupt govt: JP Nadda at BJP protest in Kerala

We have to remove this corrupt govt: JP Nadda at BJP protest in Kerala

He also mentioned the participation of Hamas leader Khaled Mashal's virtual participation in a pro-Palestine rally at Mallapuram in Kerala

ANI Politics
He further said the BJP's comments are based on their communal agenda but Kerala doesn't have such an agenda, Kerala always stood against communalism | Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Monday joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) protest against the Kerala government and said "This government is trying to sabotage the central government's schemes."

Addressing the people, JP Nadda said "This government is involved in enhancing alcohol consumption. They are here to protect illegal alcohol distribution. This government is also trying to sabotage the central government's schemes. PM Modi had given sanction to provide 70 lakh tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, but the Pinarayi Vijayan government has only been able to provide 12 lakh tap connections. PM Modi had given sanction for NH-66, where we are going to make six lanes, but the present government is trying to create obstacles by not giving land."

He further targeted the Kerala government over weak law and order in the state.

"We introduced Ayushman Bharat. We gave 5 lakh rupees to 2 lakh people coverage. But here in Kerala there is corruption. If I talk about law and order situation, rapes are taking place, there is insensitivity towards women. There has been corruption in the field of education, in the recruitment process, in the field of health, corruption in the field of transport. Right from top to bottom, this government is involved in corruption. UDF and LDF are two sides of the same coin. Both are corrupt. They are not here to serve the people, but only to serve themselves," JP Nadda said.

"When BJP, which is the nationalist force, comes to power Kerala will be part of the mainstream and will move forward," he added.

He also mentioned the participation of Hamas leader Khaled Mashal's virtual participation in a pro-Palestine rally at Mallapuram in Kerala.

"Recently, a Hamas leader joined a programme virtually in Kerala. This government was silent on this. You are bringing a bad name to the land of Gods, Kerala. Pinaraya Vijayan you have to go," Nadda said.

"This Dharna has been very successful, I would like to thank every leader of NDA. We have to remove this corrupt government," the BJP president added.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the BJP had a communal agenda and was spreading poison.

"Those who're poisonous will keep spitting poison...one of the Union Minister made a statement that I am doing appeasement politics and protesting against Israel...he is a minister and he should give some minimum respect to the investigating agencies, the probe is underway...in such a serious incident, at such an early stage, they are making such statements targeting a few set of people," Kerala CM said.

He further said the BJP's comments are based on their communal agenda but Kerala doesn't have such an agenda, Kerala always stood against communalism.

Also Read

BJP chief Nadda chairs regional consultative meeting in Hyderabad

Nadda to address public rally in Telangana today to highlight achievements

Want to take their families ahead, not country: JP Nadda attacks Oppn bloc

Nadda to address BJP's mega rally in Tripura to mark 9-years of Modi-govt

Karnataka Assembly polls: BJP president Nadda to release manifesto tomorrow

Ahead of electoral bond hearing, Chidambaram slams BJP on fund raising

Kerala under CM Vijayan tolerant towards radical elements: Chandrasekhar

BJP demands Kejriwal's resignation after SC rejects Sisodia's bail plea

Where are your anti-collision devices: Adhir slams Centre over AP accident

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaBJP MLAsKerala government

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story