Home / Politics / We know BJP's hidden agenda: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after Congress meet

We know BJP's hidden agenda: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after Congress meet

This came after the Karnataka Congress leaders had a meeting with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi here on Wednesday over preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election

ANI
"We know the agenda of the BJP, we know their hidden agenda. Congress party knows very well how to face it and we will face it," Siddaramaiah said

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 7:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress is aware abaout the hidden agenda of the BJP and they (Congress party) are ready to face them.

"We know the agenda of the BJP, we know their hidden agenda. Congress party knows very well how to face it and we will face it," Siddaramaiah said.

This came after the Karnataka Congress leaders had a meeting with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi here on Wednesday over preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar negated the claims made by the BJP that the state government does not have a budget.

Responding to the BJP's allegations, DK Shivakumar said, "Who said that? Karnataka is a very strong state. We have made plans, we are going to implement them. It is the land of Basavanna, we are going to implement whatever we said"

"Siddaramaiah has given a budget and every financial aspect has been kept ready. We are going to implement even after elections," he added.

Speaking after the meeting, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala announced that a senior leader of the party organisation and a Minister will be incharge of a Parliamentary seat in Karnataka until the Lok Sabha election.

"An important decision was taken that a senior leader of the party organisation and a minister will be the incharge of a Parliamentary seat. For the next six-seven months, until the Lok Sabha election, they will be responsible for the preparations of party organisation," Surjewala said.

Announcing a welfare benefit for women, Randeep Surjewala said, "...Between 15th-20th August, around 1.30 crore women will start getting Rs 2000 per month directly into their bank accounts."

Speaking about the meeting, Surjewala said, "A meeting of more than 36 senior leaders of Karnataka Congress, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, was held today.

Also Read

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah set to present State Budget today at 12 noon

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

Karnataka may keep additional expenditure on 5 poll promises fiscal neutral

Cong govt's free rice scheme sets off a political slugfest in K'taka

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

PM Modi addresses NDA MPs as part of efforts for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Delhi finance minister 'strongly opposed' to 28% GST levy on online gaming

Oppn meets President Murmu, flags Manipur, Haryana communal violence

Dhankhar meets Kharge, Pawar to ease parliament deadlock on Manipur issue

I never hurt sentiments of any religion: Kerala Speaker on his remarks

Topics :KarnatakaKarnataka governmentSiddaramaiahBJPCongress

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story