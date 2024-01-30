Home / Politics / We're ready to appear for ED on Jan 31: JMM on summons to CM Hemant Soren

We're ready to appear for ED on Jan 31: JMM on summons to CM Hemant Soren

The Enforcement Directorate officials on Monday arrived at the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the national capital

Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 6:46 AM IST
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya on Monday said that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is ready to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

"CM has gone to Delhi for personal work, and he will return as well. He has been called on January 31. We are ready for January 31. You asked us to tell you the place and time, and we told you the place would be CM's residence on Kanke Road and the time would be 1 pm. Who is creating all the confusion, then? The way the political situation is being presented is against democratic values," Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

The Enforcement Directorate officials on Monday arrived at the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the national capital.

Earlier, ED had written to Jharkhand CM asking him to provide a date for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning, in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given time to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about his availability for questioning on January 31, in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, sources said.

According to the sources, a mail was sent on Monday informing his availability to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As per sources, the central agency issued a fresh summons to Jharkhand CM Soren and asked him to be available for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning.

This is the tenth summon issued to Chief Minister Soren by the Central agency.

Earlier on January 22, ED issued a summons to Soren for the ninth time, asking him to be available for questioning between January 27 and 31 in the case.

Meanwhile, on January 20, the Enforcement Directorate arrived in Ranchi to question the Jharkhand Chief Minister in the land scam case.The eighth summons was issued to Soren on January 13, asking him to be available for questioning between January 16 to 20, in the case.ED had previously issued a summons to Jharkhand CM Soren's press advisor, Abhishek Prasad, to join its investigation on January 16 into an alleged money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case.

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

