Tej Pratap eyes new party? 'Public will decide,' he says post-RJD exit

Days after being expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD ), Tej Pratap Yadav — the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav — held his first political rally in Mahua, signaling plans to contest future elections independently.

Leading a roadshow in his former constituency, Tej Pratap was seen under a new banner called ‘Team Tej Pratap Yadav’, accompanied by supporters waving green-and-white flags bearing the same name. Wearing a green cap, the leader was welcomed by cheering crowds. The rally marked his political re-entry following a public fallout with the RJD.

At the event, Tej Pratap made it clear that he would make decisions based on public sentiment. “I live under the will of the public. Whatever the public wants, I will do. I will contest the election from wherever the public demands. From which party I will contest from, that will be seen later.”

He added, “I came to see the medical college in Mahua. We had promised during the elections that we would give a medical college, and now it’s ready. I’ll fulfill whatever promise I make.” Expelled by father over controversial post Tej Pratap’s expulsion from the RJD in May came after he shared pictures with a woman named Anushka Yadav on Facebook, claiming they had been in a relationship for 12 years. The post triggered a major controversy. ALSO READ: Tej Pratap Yadav blames 'greedy people' after expulsion from RJD, family The next day, the post was deleted and Tej Pratap claimed his account had been hacked. However, the damage was already done. Lalu Prasad not only expelled his son from the party for six years but also severed personal ties, citing his “irresponsible behaviour”.

What the deleted Facebook post showed ALSO READ: Lalu Yadav expels son Tej Pratap from party over 'long-time partner' post In the now-deleted post, Tej Pratap had written: “I am Tej Pratap Yadav, and the person seen with me in this photo is Anushka Yadav. We have known each other and loved each other for the past 12 years. We have been in a relationship for the last 12 years.” He had added that he had been meaning to share the news for a long time and hoped the public would understand. Shortly after removing the post, Tej Pratap issued a clarification. “My social media platforms have been hacked and my photos are being edited inappropriately to harass and defame me and my family. I appeal to my well-wishers and followers to stay alert and not pay attention to any rumours,” he wrote on X.