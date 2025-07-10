No need for tie-ups like INDIA or MVA for civic polls in Maharashtra: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday that arrangements like the INDIA bloc or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are not necessary for the upcoming local and civic body elections in Maharashtra.

The Rajya Sabha member was speaking to reporters here during a routine media interaction.

MVA was formed for the Maharashtra assembly elections, and the INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha polls. There is no need for such alliances when it comes to civic elections, he said.

About two dozen parties from across the country are a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), while MVA comprises the Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

Raut also referred to public sentiment in Mumbai and other cities for a joint contest between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). There is pressure from people that Sena (UBT) and MNS should contest the civic polls in Mumbai and other cities in the state together. However, since the elections are yet to be announced, we will take a call at an appropriate time, Raut said. Elections in Maharashtra civic bodies, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will likely be held later this year. The Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena, which split in 2022, had controlled the BMC for nearly two decades.

Responding to Raut's remarks, Shiv Sena leader and state minister Uday Samant took a swipe at the possible alliance between the Sena (UBT) and MNS. After the alliance is formed, one party will only try to fulfil its agenda, Samant said, indirectly targeting Uddhav Thackeray's party. Samant was speaking to the media on the premises of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan. Samant also drew a contrast between recent public statements by Raj Thackeray and those from the Sena (UBT) camp, referring to the joint rally of the two parties earlier this month. Raj Thackeray spoke about concerns of the Marathi community, while the other (Uddhav) spoke only about politics, he said.