CM Omar Abdullah says tourism bouncing back in J&K post Pahalgam attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that there is an air of optimism about the revival of tourism in the Union Territory after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people, mostly visitors, dead.

Speaking at a travel and tourism event here, Abdullah said there is hope for a new beginning in J&K with tourism "bouncing back" after the terror attack.

"2025 is not an easy year for us. The year can be divided into two parts - before and after the Pahalgam attack. We all see that tourism is bouncing back in J&K. There is a message of hope," Abdullah said.

People of West Bengal are with J&K, he said, adding that the relationship between the two regions transcends over time in the context of "trust and affection". "West Bengal stood with J&K both politically and economically. We offer adventure and destination tourism. On the ground, there is an air of hope of a new beginning," the chief minister said. Abdullah assured that all necessary steps have been taken for the safety of tourists in J&K. "I understand everyone's concern after the Pahalgam incident. But please be assured that all necessary steps have been taken. Please listen to the people who have returned from Pahalgam recently," he said.