My action spurred long-awaited response from govt on food safety: Gaikwad

Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad on Thursday said his act of assaulting a staffer at an MLA hostel canteen for serving "stale food" may have been harsh, but it led to a swift action from the government on the food quality issue despite repeated complaints earlier.

A viral video footage showing the Buldhana MLA slapping and punching an employee at the Akashwani MLAs' hostel canteen here on Tuesday night for serving "stale food" has drawn widespread condemnation from government and opposition, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denouncing the act.

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Wednesday evening suspended the licence of the caterer that operates the canteen, saying violations of the food safety norms were found during an inspection at the facility earlier in the day. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Gaikwad said, "There were 200 to 400 complaints in the last four to five years, but the FDA did not act. FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal himself told me that even after he asked officials to take action, he did not receive reports for two to three months. The question arises - who all are involved, and what is the nexus?" The legislator from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena acknowledged his behaviour may have appeared inappropriate, but maintained that it ultimately served a public purpose.

The legislator from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena acknowledged his behaviour may have appeared inappropriate, but maintained that it ultimately served a public purpose.

"The person I personally hit day before yesterday was the manager, who has now been suspended because it was his fault," he claimed. "He was playing with the lives of lakhs of people by supplying substandard food. The canteen serves 5,000 to 10,000 persons daily," Gaikwad maintained. Referring to his own health, Gaikwad said he has suffered from stomach ailments for the past two decades. "If I eat stale food, I suffer for 15 days. That is why I do not eat at eateries outside," he said.

"What I was served was almost poisonous. It could have caused me severe health issues. I do not believe my reaction was wrong. I knew my actions were harsh, but because I reacted that way, action was finally taken against the canteen operator. It will help save the lives of lakhs of people who eat there," the MLA stressed. He said several warnings were issued to the canteen operator earlier, but no effective improvement was seen. "My action brought about the change. What I did would help all the Marathi people," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Responding to criticism from opposition parties, Gaikwad remarked, "I want to ask those who are criticising me- why are they siding with South Indians who were playing with your lives?"

The person who operated the canteen at the MLA hostel is of South Indian origin. Asked about demands for action against him, Gaikwad said he has faced legal actions previously and is aware of the legal provisions. "What I did amounts to a non-cognisable offence. Such complaints usually do not attract serious legal punishment. I have already met the assembly speaker and will also speak to the deputy chief minister and the chief minister to present my side. I am ready to face any punishment," he said.