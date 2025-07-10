Home / Politics / No talks on leadership change: K'taka CM dismisses reshuffle speculation

No talks on leadership change: K'taka CM dismisses reshuffle speculation

Siddaramaiah asserted that the Congress national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, has categorically ruled out any such move

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also wondered why there was any such rumour while he was still in the post. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday dismissed speculation that he might be deposed.

He asserted that the Congress national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, has categorically ruled out any such move.

"Surjewala has clearly said there is no change in the leadership. The leadership issue is not in the discussion. When he said this, why is there speculation? He is in charge of Karnataka, and when he has said there should not be any speculation, the media is still speculating. There is no discussion about this within the party," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The chief minister said that the party high command's decision would be final and binding. "We agreed to it and conveyed the same multiple times."  On questions about a potential power-sharing arrangement, Siddaramaiah said, "It is natural to raise such issues when the government is completing two and a half years, but it does not mean such an agreement was there. If such an agreement existed, I would not have said recently that I will be the CM for five years."

He also wondered why there was any such rumour while he was still in the post.

"Is the CM post vacant now? Then why is there such speculation? If someone shares a personal opinion, can that be the party's decision? Kharge and Rahul Gandhi should talk about this," he said.

Siddaramaiah said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had not invited him for any discussion on the matter, but he was due to meet Surjewala in the evening.

On a cabinet reshuffle, he said, "No discussion has been done on the change of leadership and cabinet reshuffle. No discussion has taken place. DK Shivakumar (the deputy chief minister) himself said there is no vacancy for the CM post."  Siddaramaiah defended his government's policies, stating, "The government has taken decisions after much discussion on programmes that can uplift the downtrodden.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SiddaramaiahKarnatakaKarnataka government

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

