No talks on leadership change: K'taka CM dismisses reshuffle speculation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday dismissed speculation that he might be deposed.

He asserted that the Congress national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, has categorically ruled out any such move.

"Surjewala has clearly said there is no change in the leadership. The leadership issue is not in the discussion. When he said this, why is there speculation? He is in charge of Karnataka, and when he has said there should not be any speculation, the media is still speculating. There is no discussion about this within the party," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The chief minister said that the party high command's decision would be final and binding. "We agreed to it and conveyed the same multiple times." On questions about a potential power-sharing arrangement, Siddaramaiah said, "It is natural to raise such issues when the government is completing two and a half years, but it does not mean such an agreement was there. If such an agreement existed, I would not have said recently that I will be the CM for five years."