Why is PM interfering in Delhi: Kejriwal after Parl passes services Bill

People of Delhi will not give single seat to BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Why is prime minister interfering in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill.

They (BJP) cannot compete with Kejriwal, AAP with their work; their only motive is to stop me: Delhi CM after RS passes Delhi services bill.

People of Delhi will not give single seat to BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

I want to thank all political parties which supported AAP against Delhi services bill: CM Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes bill.

Today is black day in history of India's democracy: CM Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

