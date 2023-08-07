Why is PM interfering in Delhi: Kejriwal after Parl passes services Bill

Why is prime minister interfering in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill.They (BJP) cannot compete with Kejriwal, AAP with their work; their only motive is to stop me: Delhi CM after RS passes Delhi services bill.People of Delhi will not give single seat to BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.I want to thank all political parties which supported AAP against Delhi services bill: CM Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes bill.Today is black day in history of India's democracy: CM Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill.