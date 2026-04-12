Will Vijay's TVK disrupt Tamil Nadu's Assembly election arithmetic?

The alliance also includes the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), and CPI (Marxist), with the total number of parties exceeding 20. The DMK is contesting in 165 seats as part of this alliance, targeting around 30 per cent of the voters.

“Earlier they used to say that our vote share will be only 2 per cent; at least it has increased tenfold to 20 per cent now. We are going to come to power,” Gerald said. However, this may not be an easy ride for the TVK, as many believe that the wave may just be in urban areas. Take the case of the two constituencies in which Vijay himself is contesting — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli (East) in central Tamil Nadu.