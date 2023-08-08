Home / Politics / RS adjourned twice amid uproar over US media report on Chinese funding

RS adjourned twice amid uproar over US media report on Chinese funding

BJP member Sudhanshu Trivedi raised the issue and questioned the Congress for its alleged links with the portal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Parliament (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the second time in the pre-lunch period amid uproar in the House over a media report on Chinese funding to a news portal to spread propaganda against India.

BJP member Sudhanshu Trivedi raised the issue and questioned the Congress for its alleged links with the portal.

He raised the matter of a US media report alleging that web portal "NewsClick" received Chinese funding to spread propaganda against India.

Trivedi asked the Congress about its alleged links with the portal, saying the party supported it when ED conducted raids on it.

Amid the din created by opposition members over the charge, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the house till 12.45 pm.

Trivedi said there are certain things which have come in The New York Times about propaganda spread against India.

An American has said that the Communist Party of China has tried to use propaganda against India through foreign funding in Newsclick, he said.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said, "kya hai ye ajeeb rishta" and alleged that they are indulging in a conspiracy against India and there should be a discussion on this.

"They do funding against India and indulge in propaganda in the House. What is this relation with Rahul Gandhi...The country must know what this relationship is and he should tell whether he stands with China or India," Goyal said.

Earlier, TMC leader Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session after he disobeyed Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar while trying to seek a discussion on the Manipur issue.

Also Read

Monsoon Session begins; LS adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references

Parliament monsoon session: Opposition walkout, Bills passed, and more

Rajya Sabha adjourned for day after spat between chair, Derek O'Brien

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

RS adjourned till noon, govt says ready for discussion on Manipur issue

Oppn forced to bring no-trust vote to break PM's maun vrat on Manipur: Cong

Prevention of crime against women top priority of Rajasthan govt: Gehlot

PM Modi sees himself as the PM of just BJP & Hindus: CM Ashok Gehlot

TMC's Derek O' Brien suspended from RS for remainder of monsoon session

PM Modi takes dig at Opposition alliance ahead of no-confidence motion

Topics :Rajya SabhaParliamentMonsoon sessionBJP

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti okays share issuance on preferential basis to SMC for stake in SMG

Hero MotoCorp receives over 25,000 bookings for India-made Harley-Davidson

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

28% GST on online gaming may not impact taxation on e-sports, video games

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade

Next Story