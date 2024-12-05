Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' net worth, assets and properties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the ceremonial swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra's new chief minister on Thursday night. Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the NCP are also scheduled to take the oath of office as deputy chief ministers.

The future Maha chief minister, Fadnavis, had no mutual fund, stock, or bond holdings. According to the document and affidavit, he inherited residential properties and agricultural lands. So, let’s know more about him.

Devendra Fadnavis will take the oath as Maha CM today at 5:30 pm at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, with PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah among many high profile personalities in attendance.

All about the Devendra Fadnavis net worth

According to his October 2024 affidavit, Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis owned immovable assets valued at Rs 4,68,96,000 (Rs 4.68 crore) and moveable assets of Rs 56,07,867 (Rs 56.07 lakh), for a total of Rs 5,25,03,867 (Rs 5.25 crore). This comprises his cash in hand, bank balance, postal savings and NSS investments, the worth of his gold ornaments, and insurance coverage.

Fadnavis possessed Rs 23,500 in cash among his movable possessions. He invested Rs 20,70,607 (20.70 lakh) in insurance policies, NSS, and postal savings, and he had Rs 2,28,760 (Rs 2.28 lakh) in bank accounts. Additionally, he had 450 grams of gold valued at Rs 32,85,000 (Rs 32.85 lakh), or approx Rs 73,000 every 10 grams. According to the affidavit, Fadnavis owned home properties in Nagpur and agricultural areas in Chandrapur.

Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Devendra Fadnavis net worth

Amruta Devendra Fadnavis, his wife, has immovable assets valued at Rs 95,29,000 (Rs 95.29 lakh) and moveable assets valued at Rs 6,96,92,749 (Rs 6.96 crore). She had 49 stocks totaling Rs 4,36,56,553 (Rs 4.36 crore), including Axis Bank Ltd, GAIL Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, and Federal Bank.

Additionally, she owned seven mutual fund schemes totaling Rs 1,26,02,478 (Rs 1.26 crore), including Franklin India Smaller Companies, Axis Bluechip, IClCI Pru Multicap, Bandhan Core Equity, Nippon India Large Cap, Nippon India ELSS Tax Saver, and HDFC Flexi Cap.

All about Maharashtra oath-taking ceremony for Devendra Fadnavis

In the recent Maharashtra elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won 233 out of 288 seats, much above the highest exit poll prediction. In Maharashtra, this was the best alliance performance since 1990. The 2014 state elections saw the BJP beat its previous high of 122 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with about 2,000 VVIPs and 40,000 supporters, are anticipated to attend the oath-taking ceremony for Fadnavis, which is scheduled today around 5.30 p.m. Fadnavis most recently led the opposition in the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra. Previously, from October 2014 until November 2019, he was the chief minister of Maharashtra.