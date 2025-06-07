Home / India News / Little Caesars enters India with first outlet in Delhi-NCR this month

Little Caesars enters India with first outlet in Delhi-NCR this month

It has planned to open its first outlet in Delhi-NCR in this month, with plans for additional locations to follow, according to a statement from the company

pizza
Recently, Little Caesars has launched in markets such as Cambodia and Kuwait as part of its global expansion. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
Little Caesars, a Detroit, Michigan-based world's third largest pizza chain, is entering the Indian market.

India -- one of the fastest growing quick service restaurant markets -- will be the 30th market for Little Caesars, which is also the world's largest family-owned pizza chain, for which it has roped in Harnessing Harvest as its franchise partner.

It has planned to open its first outlet in Delhi-NCR in this month, with plans for additional locations to follow, according to a statement from the company.

"Launching in India marks an exciting milestone for Little Caesars as we expand into our 30th country. With our delicious pizzas and unbeatable value, we're eagerly anticipating introducing a unique menu that we believe will captivate India," said Paula Vissing, President, Global Retail, Little Caesars Pizza.

Its entry into India market reflects the brand's commitment to global growth, bringing its signature menu and exceptional value to a new market, it said.

Recently, Little Caesars has launched in markets such as Cambodia and Kuwait as part of its global expansion.

Little Caesars, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. The brand is known for its 'hot-n-ready' pizza, crazy puffs, and famed crazy bread in the US market. Its franchise partner, Harnessing Harvest, has nearly nine decades of operations in the Indian food and hospitality industry.

According to a report from IMARC Group, the Indian pizza market size reached USD 5.3 billion in 2024. Looking forward, it expects the market to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.24 per cent during 2025-2033.

The Indian pizza market is led by global QSR brands as Domino's, Pizza Hut operated by their local franchise partners. Besides, several home-grown brands such as La Pino'z, Brik Oven, BOCS Pizza, etc, are also key players in the market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

