Little Caesars enters India with first outlet in Delhi-NCR this month

Little Caesars, a Detroit, Michigan-based world's third largest pizza chain, is entering the Indian market.

India -- one of the fastest growing quick service restaurant markets -- will be the 30th market for Little Caesars, which is also the world's largest family-owned pizza chain, for which it has roped in Harnessing Harvest as its franchise partner.

It has planned to open its first outlet in Delhi-NCR in this month, with plans for additional locations to follow, according to a statement from the company.

"Launching in India marks an exciting milestone for Little Caesars as we expand into our 30th country. With our delicious pizzas and unbeatable value, we're eagerly anticipating introducing a unique menu that we believe will captivate India," said Paula Vissing, President, Global Retail, Little Caesars Pizza.

Its entry into India market reflects the brand's commitment to global growth, bringing its signature menu and exceptional value to a new market, it said. Recently, Little Caesars has launched in markets such as Cambodia and Kuwait as part of its global expansion. Little Caesars, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. The brand is known for its 'hot-n-ready' pizza, crazy puffs, and famed crazy bread in the US market. Its franchise partner, Harnessing Harvest, has nearly nine decades of operations in the Indian food and hospitality industry.