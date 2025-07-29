Multiple people shot at Nevada casino in Reno; suspect in custody

At least two people were fatally shot and at least three more hospitalised after shooting Monday morning at a casino in Reno, Nevada, officials told The Associated Press.

The gunman who opened fire just outside the Grand Sierra Resort casino shot multiple people before being taken into custody, police said.

Officers immediately located the suspect at which time an officer involved shooting occurred, police said in a statement. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local area hospital. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time. There is no known continuing threat to the public.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known either, said Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson. Caroline Ackerman, a spokesperson for Renown Regional Medical Centre, said the hospital's emergency department received several patients with gunshot wounds. The shooting was reported around 7:30 am Monday outside in the valet area, Johnson said ALSO READ: One killed, three officers injured after shooting in Ohio, says mayor More than a year ago, two men were charged with fatally shooting another man who was staying at the resort in January 2024. Reno police on Monday warned residents to stay out of the area. Multiple emergency vehicles, including several ambulances, responded outside the casino.