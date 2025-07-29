Home / World News / Multiple people shot at Nevada casino in Reno; suspect in custody

Multiple people shot at Nevada casino in Reno; suspect in custody

The gunman who opened fire just outside the Grand Sierra Resort casino shot multiple people before being taken into custody, police said

Photo: Unsplash/ripster8
More than a year ago, two men were charged with fatally shooting another man who was staying at the resort in January 2024. (Photo: Unsplash/ripster8)
AP Reno
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 8:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least two people were fatally shot and at least three more hospitalised after shooting Monday morning at a casino in Reno, Nevada, officials told The Associated Press.

The gunman who opened fire just outside the Grand Sierra Resort casino shot multiple people before being taken into custody, police said. 

ALSO READ: New York's casino sweepstakes could put $115 mn in Donald Trump's pocket 

Officers immediately located the suspect at which time an officer involved shooting occurred, police said in a statement. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local area hospital. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time. There is no known continuing threat to the public.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known either, said Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson.

Caroline Ackerman, a spokesperson for Renown Regional Medical Centre, said the hospital's emergency department received several patients with gunshot wounds.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 am Monday outside in the valet area, Johnson said 

More than a year ago, two men were charged with fatally shooting another man who was staying at the resort in January 2024.

Reno police on Monday warned residents to stay out of the area. Multiple emergency vehicles, including several ambulances, responded outside the casino.

The Grand Sierra claims to have the biggest casino floor in northern Nevada and sits just a few blocks from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It's also one of the tallest buildings in the city, with nearly 2,000 hotel rooms.

Last fall, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in the resort's main ballroom.

My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation," city council member Devon Reese said in a social media post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gunman kills at least 5, self at NYC tower housing Blackstone, NFL offices

London stabbings leave 2 dead, as many hospitalised, including suspect

Trump gets economy he wants, but growth risks may spoil his victory lap

Cut ties with Epstein for 'stealing people who worked for me', says Trump

Tariffs on South Korea's products threaten the 'K-beauty' boom in the US

Topics :NevadaShooting

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story