Bandhan Bank's advances increase 17.8% to Rs 1.28 trillion in Q4FY24

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 7:58 PM IST
Bandhan Bank on Thursday said its loans and advances have clocked Rs 1.28 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal, registering a 17.8 per cent growth year-on-year.

The lender said the same was Rs 1.09 trillion by the end of March 31, 2023.

The bank said, in a regulatory filing, that the total deposits during the March quarter of FY'24 stood at Rs 1.35 trillion with a 25.1 per cent rise year-on-year.
 

 

CASA deposits of the lender at the end of the quarter ending March 31, 2024 stood at Rs 50,151 crore.

The CASA ratio was at 37.1 per cent.

The collection efficiency ratio of the bank at the end of the fourth quarter of the last fiscal stood at 99 per cent, it said.

Retail deposits of the bank (including CASA) at the end of the quarter ending March 31, 2024 stood at Rs 93,794 crore, and bulk deposits at Rs 41,404 crore.

Topics :Bandhan BankBanking sectorBanking system

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

