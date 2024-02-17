Sensex (    %)
                        
Bandhan Bank authorised to collect revenues on behalf of West Bengal govt

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Saturday said that it has been authorised by the West Bengal government to collect tax and non-tax receipts on its behalf.
The mandate will enable the bank to collect revenues through the Government Receipt Portal System (GRIPS).
By virtue of this mandate, people will be able to pay various taxes like property tax, motor vehicle tax and professional tax using this portal, the lender said.
The bank will soon be integrating itself with the West Bengal government to operationalise the payment collection process.
Debraj Saha, head-government business, Bandhan Bank said West Bengal is among the top three markets for Bandhan Bank. The bank has over 1,700 transaction outlets in the state, he said.
GRIPS is an online internet-based platform for making various tax and non-tax payments to the West Bengal government.

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

