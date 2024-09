China Open: Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig pair knocked out of round 1

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig suffered a shock loss to the pair of Francisco Cerundolo and Nicolas Jarry in a first round match of the China Open ATP 500 tournament here on Saturday.

The second-seeded Indo-Croatian pair lost 5-7 6-7 to the unseeded Cerundolo (Argentina) and Jarry (Chile) duo in the round of 16 match that lasted one hour 31 minutes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bopanna's regular partner Matthew Ebden of Australia chose not to participate in the ATP 500 event.

Bopanna has had stints partnering Dodig in the past -- in 2017 and 2021 -- with their best result being reaching the final at the 2017 ATP Montreal Masters 1000 event.