Congress appoints communication coordinators for states, ahead of LS polls

Party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh has been appointed as the communication coordinator for Karnataka, Radhika Khera has been given the responsibility for Chhattisgarh

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
The Congress appointed communication coordinators for states on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh has been appointed as the communication coordinator for Karnataka, Radhika Khera has been given the responsibility for Chhattisgarh, Mathew Antony will look after northeastern states and Mahima Singh will look after Assam.

The other communication coordinators are B R Anil Kumar (Andhra Pradesh), Alok Sharma (Bihar), Harshad Sharma (Goa), Sachin Sawant (Gujarat), Ajay Upadhyay (Haryana), Amrit Gill (Himachal Pradesh), Jyoti Kumar Singh (Jharkhand), Arshpreet Khadial (Jammu), Parvez Alam (Kashmir and Ladakh), Lavanya Ballal Jain (Kerala), Charan Singh Sapra (Madhya Pradesh), Surendra Singh Rajput (Maharashtra), Bobbeeta Sharma (Odisha), Anshul Avijit (Punjab), Ritu Choudhary (Rajasthan), Bhavya Narasimhamurthy (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), Sujata Paul (Telangana), Chayanika Uniyal (Uttarakhand), Abhay Dubey (Uttar Pradesh) and Anshuman Sail (West Bengal).

In a statement, the Congress said the newly-appointed communication coordinators will work in close coordination with the state party units and the AICC communication department for smoother functioning of media and communication-related activities.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

