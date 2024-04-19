Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Fight to protect our Constitution, democracy begins today, says Kharge

Fight to protect our Constitution, democracy begins today, says Kharge

"I am sure you will vote for the 'jobs revolution' through YUVA NYAY, rather than a continuation of the past 10 years of record unemployment," Kharge said

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during | (PTI: Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:15 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls began on Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged voters to cast their ballots carefully and asserted that a new era of economic empowerment and equal opportunities beckons them.

"The fight to protect our Constitution and Democracy begins today," he said in a post on 'X'.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"My dear citizens, from 21 States and UTs who are voting in the First Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, I request you to carefully cast your vote. A future where NYAY (justice) awaits you. A new era of Economic Empowerment and Equal Opportunities beckons you," the Congress chief said.

"I am sure you will vote for the 'jobs revolution' through YUVA NYAY, rather than a continuation of the past 10 years of record unemployment," Kharge said.

He exuded confidence that people would vote for the guarantees of 'NAARI NYAY' which takes concrete measures for the financial independence of women and against the continuation of the backbreaking price rise that has reduced their household savings to a 50-year low.

"I am sure our farmers will vote for KISAAN NYAY, for a legal guarantee of MSP, rather than getting duped by Jumlas of doubling farm income. I am sure the crores of hard-working hands that build this nation, will vote for the agenda of SHRAMIK NYAY, rather than a continuation of an era that has reduced their wages and left them to walk kilometers on highways during the pandemic," Kharge said in his post.

"I am sure our people belonging to the Dalit, Adivasi, OBC, EWS and Minority communities shall choose HISSEDARI NYAY over an era where they were discriminated through divisive politics and ever-increasing violence against them," he said.

"When you push that button on the EVM, pause and reflect for a second ? Do you want our Institutions to be subverted through dictatorship, or do you want to protect Democracy," Kharge said.

He said voters would decide India's destiny. Kharge also extended a warm welcome to all first-time voters.

He urged people to go out and vote in large numbers.

Also Read

'Modi ki guarantee' unsuccessful, does not reach people: Mallikarjun Kharge

Lok Sabha polls: 38 candidates file nomination for first phase in Assam

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

BJD releases list of nominees for 27 assembly and 5 Lok Sabha seats

152 candidates left in fray for 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan

Google Doodle marks start of first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Remembering India's first general election: Challenges, triumphs, and more

Open 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' in every corner of India: Rahul to voters

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Choose strong, decisive govt, says Amit Shah

Voting begins in first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024: 10 key points

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :mallikarjun khargeIndian constitutionConstitutionIndian democracyLok Sabha electionsCongress

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story