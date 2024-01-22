I cannot go to Sankardeva's birthplace but others can during crisis: Rahul

During a law and order crisis all can go to the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva but only 'Rahul Gandhi cannot go', the Congress leader said in Assam's Nagaon.

Gandhi was stopped at Haibargaon enroute to the sattra (Sankardeva's birthplace) where he along with senior Congress leaders and supporters staged a dharna while party MP Gaurav Gogoi and Batadrava MLA Sibamoni Bora proceeded to the birthplace to resolve the issue.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

After they returned, Gandhi told reporters that he believes in the philosophy of Sankardeva as 'we also believe in bringing people together and not spreading hatred'.

"He is like a guru to us and gives us direction. So I had thought when I came to Assam, I should offer my respects to him', he said.

Gandhi said they had received an invitation to visit Sankardeva's birthplace on January 11 but 'on Sunday we were told that there is a law and order situation', he added.

"This is strange as there is a law and order situation in the area, but Gaurav Gogoi and all can go but only Rahul Gandhi cannot go', he said.

"I don't know, there may be some reasons but I will go to Batadrava when I get an opportunity. It is my belief that both Assam and entire nation should follow the path shown by Sankardeva', he said.