Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Olympics 2024: Katie Ledecky creates history with 800m swimming gold

Olympics 2024: Katie Ledecky creates history with 800m swimming gold

After another incredible Olympic performance, Katie Ledecky made history on Saturday night by becoming the second swimmer to win an event at the Summer Games four times in a row.

Tokyo Olympics, Olympic swimming
Swimmers warm up before competition at the Summer Olympics. (AP Photo)
AP Nanterre (France)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 12:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Katie Ledecky capped another stellar Olympics by becoming only the second swimmer to win an event at four straight Summer Games, holding off Ariarne Titmus to win the 800-meter freestyle Saturday night.

It was Ledecky's second gold medal in Paris and ninth of her remarkable career, which marked another milestone. She became only the sixth Olympian to reach that figure, joining swimmer Mark Spitz, track star Carl Lewis, Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina and Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi in a tie for second place.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The only athlete to win more golds: swimmer Michael Phelps with 23.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 9: IND vs GBR QF at 1:30 PM IST; Lakshya's QF at 3:30 PM IST

Olympics 2024, women's 100m: Julien Alfred wins 1st-ever medal for St Lucia

Olympics 2024: Nishant Dev's Olympic campaign ends with heartbreak in Q/F

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 4, live time (IST), streaming

Olympics 2024: 'Tahiti's Water Angels' Safety Patrol shines during surfing

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympics

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story