Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi asks people to vote in record numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers as the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls started with polling being held in 102 constituencies.
He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.
He added, "I particularly call upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!"
Modi made the appeal in various Indian languages.