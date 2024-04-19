Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi asks people to vote in record numbers

Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi asks people to vote in record numbers

He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 8:23 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers as the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls started with polling being held in 102 constituencies.

He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers," he said in a post on X.

He added, "I particularly call upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!"

Modi made the appeal in various Indian languages.

Also Read

'No one should be scared': PM Modi on his vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

Lok Sabha polls: 38 candidates file nomination for first phase in Assam

BJD releases list of nominees for 27 assembly and 5 Lok Sabha seats

152 candidates left in fray for 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan

LS polls: CEC urges women, PwDs, senior citizens to vote in large numbers

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Voting begins on 102 seats in first of 7-phase polls

Battleground 2024: In Bengal's tea belt, climate and politics boil over

Share of youth in voting age population falls to lowest in decades

LS polls: Notice to YouTube channels under Information Technology Act

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsModi govt

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story