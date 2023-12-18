Home / India News / PM Modi's speech at Kashi Tamil Sangamam translated real time using AI

PM Modi's speech at Kashi Tamil Sangamam translated real time using AI

This was my first experience. In future, I will use it and you will have to respond. Now, as usual, I speak in Hindi and AI will translate it to Tamil," the prime minister said

Modi expressed hope that artificial intelligence would make it easier for him to reach out to the people
Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the attendees of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam here with his speech being translated for the audience in real-time using artificial intelligence.

Addressing the event on Sunday, the prime minister said, "Those from Tamil Nadu, I request them to use your earphones (to listen to the speech) using AI technology for the first time."

Modi expressed hope that artificial intelligence would make it easier for him to reach out to the people. "This was my first experience. In future, I will use it and you will have to respond. Now, as usual, I speak in Hindi and AI will translate it to Tamil," he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The prime minister said, "Coming from Tamil Nadu to Kashi means coming from one home of Mahadev to His other home. Coming from Tamil Nadu to Kashi means coming from the place of Madurai Meenakshi to Kashi Vishalakshi's place."

"So, the love and bond that exist in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu and Kashi is different and unique. I am sure, the people of Kashi will leave no stone unturned in serving you all. When you leave, along with the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, you will also take with you the taste, culture and memories of Kashi," Modi said.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which began on December 17 and will continue till the end of the month, will witness the participation of 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Besides cultural exchange programmes, an exhibition showcasing the rich tapestry of art, music, handloom, handicrafts, cuisines and other distinctive products from Tamil Nadu and Varanasi will be held during the event.

The Union Ministry of Education is the nodal agency for the event with participation from the ministries of culture, tourism, railways, textiles, food processing, MSME, information and broadcasting, skill development and entrepreneurship, IRCTC and related departments of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam will encompass lectures covering literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, and Ayurveda. Additionally, seminars are planned on innovation, trade, knowledge exchange, edutech and next-gen technology.

Also Read

Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete Gyanvapi survey

Caveat petition filed in Allahabad HC over Gyanvapi ASI survey order

SC stays court order of Gyanvapi mosque ASI survey till Wednesday

Varanasi Sansad Employment Fair 2023: Over 11000 jobs offered to people

Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque: Govt counsel

Chhattisgarh cabinet expansion soon, will comprise both old, new faces: Sai

AAP lists pro-farmer policy in response to BJP's memorandum to CM Kejriwal

Maratha quota row: CM Shinde to chair Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting today

Amit Shah to move Govt of UTs (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha today

Bombay HC: Can't deny maintenance to 2nd wife, while still married to first

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiArtificial intelligenceTamil NaduTranslator projectEducation ministryVaranasi

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story