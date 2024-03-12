Ranji Trophy Final: Rohit, Tendulkar give importnace to domestic cricket

Red-ball cricket needed it, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma wanted it.

The growing emphasis on the importance of domestic cricket and red-ball games got another shot in the arm with Tendulkar and Rohit attending the third day's play during the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha here on Tuesday.

Coming off an excellent 4-1 series win over England with a depleted Indian side and heading into IPL 2024 season, Rohit appeared relaxed and was spotted in the Mumbai dressing room during the afternoon, with the dominant hosts running away with the contest on the field.

Rohit was seen scrolling through his phone while also chatting with Mumbai teammates including Shardul Thakur, but how did the India skipper made his way to the domestic giants' dressing room with a phone while not being a part of the squad remained an intriguing question.

Gavaskar sat with cricket administrator Ratnakar Shetty and former women's cricket team skipper Diana Edulji as well as former captain and chairman of the Mumbai selection committee, Milind Rege.

The opening day marked the presence of enthusiastic crowd turning up in decent numbers to full up the Vijay Merchant Pavilion, but they also had to deal with the disappointment of Mumbai batters not making it big in the first essay.

But the disappointment did not last long as Mumbai fought their way back into the final to get into the driver's seat. However, there were some off-field issues that did concern a few.

With the IPL 2024 about 10 days away, the Wankhede Stadium is undergoing renovation work which is expected to be completed before the venue hosts its first game on April 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

A few fans, though, complained about the lack of a scorecard for fans despite a manually-operated scorecard operational across the field.

There also were complains about the mobile toilets installed near the pavilion but there is not much that can be done since the stadium is witnessing renovation work.