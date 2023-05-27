Home / India News / Delhi LG approves transfer of land to build metro station at Keshopur

Delhi LG approves transfer of land to build metro station at Keshopur

The site of the station falls on the under-construction metro corridor between Janakpuri and R K Ashram Marg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi LG approves transfer of land to build metro station at Keshopur

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved for transfer of land to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the construction of a station at Keshopur under its Ph-IV project, officials said on Saturday.

The site of the station falls on the under-construction metro corridor between Janakpuri and R K Ashram Marg.

The LG has approved for transfer of land from the city's Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) department to the DMRC, officials in the LG Office said.

The DMRC's request with the Delhi government for the transfer of land was pending since April 2019, a senior official said.

DMRC sources also confirmed the development.

Keshopur station on this upcoming corridor will be an elevated structure.

At present, the DMRC is doing construction work on 65.1 km of Phase-IV priority corridors, which comprise Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.55 km), which are extensions of the already operational Magenta Line and Pink Line respectively, and Tughalakabad to Aerocity (23.62 km) which is being built as Silver Line'.

The Silver Line will connect the Violet Line and Airport Line.

Also Read

2022: Looking back at 20 years of Delhi Metro, on track for 2023

Kolkata underwater metro to be completed by December 2023, says KMRC

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

ED attaches assets worth Rs 36.3 crore of Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation

1 in 5 'healthy' adults have glucose metabolism of a prediabetic: Study

Official drains out 4.1 mn-litre water from weir to find phone; suspended

Sittwe Port in Myanmar, B'desh rail link highlight govt's NE growth push

Non-communicable diseases bigger issue than Covid pandemic: Apollo JMD

Topics :Delhi governmentDelhi Metro

First Published: May 27 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story