Maruti launches Alto K10 based Tour H1 for commercial segment at Rs 4.8L

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday announced the launch of a new entry-level commercial hatchback Tour H1, a compact hatchback based on Maruti's Alto at a starting price of Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The vehicle will be sold as a commercial offering only and is targeted at fleet owners. Priced competitively, the Tour H1 comes with interiors that reveal cost-cutting. Moreover, the car is only offered with 12 inches steel wheels that come without a wheel cover.
The CNG trim of the model, which is based on the latest generation of Alto K10, is tagged at Rs 5.7 lakh.
The model comes equipped with a 1-litre petrol engine which is programmed with a speed limiting function much like Maruti's Dzire tour whose maximum speed is capped at 80 kmphr. The engine returns 69 Nm of peak torque.
"The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment," MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a regulatory filing.
The model comes with a next-gen K 10C engine with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features, he added.
Available in both petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options, Tour H1 offers a fuel-efficiency rating of 24.60 kilometres per litre for the petrol-fuelled version, and 34.46 kilometres per kilogramme for the S-CNG variant, MSI said.