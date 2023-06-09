Maruti launches Alto K10 based Tour H1 for commercial segment at Rs 4.8L



The vehicle will be sold as a commercial offering only and is targeted at fleet owners. Priced competitively, the Tour H1 comes with interiors that reveal cost-cutting. Moreover, the car is only offered with 12 inches steel wheels that come without a wheel cover. Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday announced the launch of a new entry-level commercial hatchback Tour H1, a compact hatchback based on Maruti's Alto at a starting price of Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The model comes equipped with a 1-litre petrol engine which is programmed with a speed limiting function much like Maruti's Dzire tour whose maximum speed is capped at 80 kmphr. The engine returns 69 Nm of peak torque. The CNG trim of the model, which is based on the latest generation of Alto K10, is tagged at Rs 5.7 lakh.



The model comes with a next-gen K 10C engine with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features, he added. "The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment," MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a regulatory filing.