What costs ₹100 at a roadside stall in India is now retailing for nearly ₹4,000 abroad—and the internet is not having it.

A traditional Indian jhola, the humble cloth shoulder bag known for its simplicity and thriftiness, has gone viral after appearing on the website of luxury US department store Nordstrom for a jaw-dropping $48 (approximately ₹4,000).

The viral moment began when X user @wordi25 posted a photo of the listing with the caption:

“What in the name of scam is this!! Jhola being sold at a premium department store Nordstrom for $48! I'm a homesick person but even I haven’t reached these levels of nostalgia.”

Social media reacts: From memes to marketing plans

The post triggered a meme storm, with users expressing everything from disbelief to entrepreneurial curiosity.

“Somebody should tell Chatak Sweet they need to start charging royalty fees from Nordstrom for this brand infringement,” quipped one user.

Others poked fun at the irony of globalisation:

“The icing on the cake would be if those jholas turn out to be Made in China!”

Then came the business pitches:

“New business idea: Export jholas by the kilo.”

“I should import a ton of Vimal bags from India and sell for £20 a piece.”

Some questioned the economics:

“Do these really get sold? Like, have people left reviews and all?”

Not the first time: Indian basics, Western prices

This isn’t the first time everyday Indian staples have popped up overseas with hefty mark-ups.

A Times of India report previously highlighted how common snacks like Maggi noodles, which retail in India for ₹15–₹20, are sold for ₹300 in some UK stores. Biscuits like Good Day and Little Hearts, priced locally at ₹10, have been seen tagged at ₹100 abroad.

A 400g pack of Bhujia that sells for ₹100 in India has reportedly been listed at ₹1,000 in foreign outlets.

The trend doesn’t spare fresh produce either—paneer was priced at ₹700 a pack, ladyfinger at ₹650 per kg, and a box of six Alphonso mangoes at an eye-watering ₹2,400.

Harsh Goenka weighs in

Industrialist Harsh Goenka also chimed in on the trend with a tongue-in-cheek observation: NRIs now pay more for a packet of haldi or hing than for a bottle of wine—and get served overpriced butter chicken by chefs “with faux Italian accents.”