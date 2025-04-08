Woman gets chicken biryani instead of veg during Navratri, cops take action

The Uttar Pradesh Police have taken action against a Noida-based restaurant after a woman claimed she was delivered chicken biryani instead of its vegetarian version she ordered during the Navratri festival – a time when many Hindus follow a strict vegetarian diet.

The controversy erupted after the woman, identified as Chhaya Sharma, posted a video on social media detailing the incident. In her video, Sharma alleged that food delivery platform Swiggy delivered a non-vegetarian biryani from the restaurant Lakhnavi Kabab Paratha instead of the vegetarian dish she had ordered. The incident reportedly took place on April 4 and has since gone viral online.

In the now widely circulated video, Sharma said, “I am a pure vegetarian. I ate two to three spoonfuls before realising it was chicken.” She accused the restaurant of intentionally sending her chicken biryani during Navratri and said her attempts to contact the eatery went unanswered as it had closed by then.

Check the full video here:

The video has sparked outrage across social media platforms, with users voicing concerns about food safety, religious sensitivities, and customer negligence. While many demanded legal action against the restaurant and Swiggy, others questioned why Sharma had chosen to order from a non-vegetarian outlet during a religious festival.

Following the backlash, the Uttar Pradesh Police initiated action against the restaurant’s staff. Officials confirmed that they are looking into the matter and will ensure accountability. Meanwhile, Swiggy has yet to release an official statement on the incident.