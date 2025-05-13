Home / Social Viral / Internet roasts Trump's 'I did it' posts: Social media explodes with memes

Internet roasts Trump's 'I did it' posts: Social media explodes with memes

Trump who tried to take credit of peace between India and Pakistan found himself in the centre of some funniest memes on the internet after the latest crisis

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump may have tried to insert himself into global diplomacy again—but the internet had other plans. After Trump posted on his Truth Social account claiming he “mediated” a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, social media exploded—not with praise, but with punchlines.
 
The shift from serious international affairs to internet humour isn’t new, but Trump’s personality, dramatic speaking style, and infamous social media presence have made him a goldmine for meme creators. Even though Trump’s actual involvement in the India-Pakistan standoff has been limited to a few diplomatic comments, his legacy of outlandish tweets, bold declarations, and unfiltered public appearances continues to fuel the imagination of meme makers across the globe.
 
People are sharing edited videos to fake tweets of Trump mimicking his tweeting style, which has finally provided some comic relief to netizens.
 
Here are some funny Donald Trump memes:
 
 

Also Read

LIVE news: Echoes of Operation Sindoor's success heard across the globe, says PM Modi

How secure is Air Force One and why is Trump considering a jet from Qatar?

Second Trump Residences project in Gurugram sells out for ₹3,250 crore

US to reduce 'de minimis' tariff on China shipments to 54% from 120%

Most powerful Americans: Trump, Pope Leo lead in different roles, realms

 
One of the edited videos shows Trump saying India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire because the UPSC CSE preliminary exam 2025 is scheduled to take place on May 25, 2025.
 
 
 
 

Why are Trump's memes flooded?

The meme fest on Donald Trump started after he shared a post on his Truth Social platform on May 10 that the US "mediated" a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. 
 
India ignored his statement and said that Pakistan reached out after being pounded by missiles from its Army. Despite the serious nature of these developments, the internet took a humorous turn—crediting every major twist in the conflict to Trump, thanks to a wave of AI-generated images and videos paired with witty, sarcastic captions. In the midst of rising tensions, Trump memes have emerged as a lighthearted coping mechanism, allowing people to digest the complexities of international politics with a dose of humour.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DU college principal coats classroom walls with cow dung for 'research'

Watch: Student's plan to smuggle girl into hostel goes hilariously wrong

Woman gets chicken biryani instead of veg during Navratri, cops take action

'Orange Monday' trends online as Trump tariffs trigger market freefall

Watch: Viral pastor Bajinder Singh seen assaulting man, woman in office

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump JrSocial Mediamemes

First Published: May 13 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story