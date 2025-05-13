Internet roasts Trump's 'I did it' posts: Social media explodes with memes

US President Donald Trump may have tried to insert himself into global diplomacy again—but the internet had other plans. After Trump posted on his Truth Social account claiming he “mediated” a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, social media exploded—not with praise, but with punchlines.

The shift from serious international affairs to internet humour isn’t new, but Trump’s personality, dramatic speaking style, and infamous social media presence have made him a goldmine for meme creators. Even though Trump’s actual involvement in the India-Pakistan standoff has been limited to a few diplomatic comments, his legacy of outlandish tweets, bold declarations, and unfiltered public appearances continues to fuel the imagination of meme makers across the globe.

People are sharing edited videos to fake tweets of Trump mimicking his tweeting style, which has finally provided some comic relief to netizens.

Here are some funny Donald Trump memes:

One of the edited videos shows Trump saying India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire because the UPSC CSE preliminary exam 2025 is scheduled to take place on May 25, 2025.

Why are Trump's memes flooded?

The meme fest on Donald Trump started after he shared a post on his Truth Social platform on May 10 that the US "mediated" a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

India ignored his statement and said that Pakistan reached out after being pounded by missiles from its Army. Despite the serious nature of these developments, the internet took a humorous turn—crediting every major twist in the conflict to Trump, thanks to a wave of AI-generated images and videos paired with witty, sarcastic captions. In the midst of rising tensions, Trump memes have emerged as a lighthearted coping mechanism, allowing people to digest the complexities of international politics with a dose of humour.