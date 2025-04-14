DU college principal coats classroom walls with cow dung for 'research'

A video has surfaced showing the principal of Laxmibai College, affiliated with Delhi University, applying cow dung to the walls of a classroom.

Principal Pratyush Vatsala confirmed to news agency PTI that the activity is part of an ongoing research project being led by a faculty member. “It is under process. I will be able to share details of the full research after a week. The research is being carried out in porta cabins. I coated one of them myself because there's no harm in touching natural mud. Some people are spreading misinformation without knowing the full details,” she said.

In the video footage, Vatsala is seen spreading cow dung on the walls with assistance from staff members. News reports suggest that she shared the clip in the college’s teachers’ group, mentioning that traditional techniques are being tested to regulate classroom temperatures in C Block.

“Those who have classes here will soon get these rooms in a new look. Efforts are being made to make your teaching experience pleasant,” she wrote in the group.

Laxmibai College, named after Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, was established in 1965. Situated in Ashok Vihar, it functions under the Delhi government and comprises five blocks. The recent experiment is currently limited to one of these.

Vijender Chauhan, who coaches students preparing for the UPSC exams, raised concerns about the hiring of graduates from a college headed by someone endorsing the use of cow dung on classroom walls.

Also Read

“She is Principal of a college of my University. Duly plastering cow-**t on classroom walls. I am concerned about many things – to begin with. If you are an employer and applicant studied from an institution which has such academic leader- what are odds of her getting hired?” Chauhan posted on X.

Another user commented, “The principal of Delhi University’s LB College first tied a cow inside the college. Then, using cow dung appropriately, the work of whitewashing the walls of the college has also started. If drinking cow urine is made compulsory in colleges, then no one can stop the country from becoming a Vishwa Guru.”