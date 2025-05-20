Home / Social Viral / Vishal Mega Mart's security guard job post turned into viral meme fest

The security guard job posting by Vishal Mega Mart has unexpectedly gone viral and turned into a viral meme sensation

Sudeep Singh Rawat
May 20 2025
Viral Memes of Vishal Mega Mart's security guard job: Vishal Mega Mart’s security guard job listing has unexpectedly become a meme sensation across social media in India. What was meant to be a routine step in the hiring process has turned into one of the funniest and most viral trends of the year. Memes and reels are flooding platforms, with many jokingly calling it a “dream role.” From dramatic skits to celebratory dance videos, the internet is having a field day with this unexpected viral moment. 
 
Vishal Mega Mart has over 645 outlets across the country and they have announced that it is hiring a number of security guards across all outlets. The company was seriously making efforts to recruit security guards, but netizens grabbed this opportunity and turned the job opportunity into irreverent humour, elevating the security guard post to near-mythical status.
 
Social media users are placing this opportunity with India's ultra-competitive examinations such as UPSC, IIT-JEE and NEET. There are catchphrases which are going viral such as  “Ek hi sapna – Vishal Mega Mart security guard banna” (“Only one dream – to be a Vishal Mega Mart security guard”) and “Vishal Mega Mart chowkidar first attempt fail.” Netizens are sharing these memes and jokes on all the social media platforms, whether it is WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, X or even Telegram. 

Vishal Mega Mart security guard memes

Here are some funny memes associated with Vishal Mega mart security guard:
 
 
 

The salary figures have also drawn huge attention. According to the data shared by AmbitionBox and Glassdoor, the Vishal Mega Mart's security guard falls under a tiered pay structure. Freshers earn around Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000 per month, while experienced guards can fetch between Rs 13,000 and Rs 18,000 per month. The supervisory roles offer salary between Rs 19,000 and Rs 25,000. There are additional benefits as well including medical coverage, provident fund (PF), and staff discounts.
 
May 20 2025

