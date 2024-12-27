Who was Simran Singh, RJ, Instagram influencer found dead in Gurugram flat?

Simran Singh, a well-known RJ and Instagram influencer from Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead in her Gurugram apartment on Thursday. The 25-year-old hanged herself on Wednesday night, according to police sources in Gurugram. No suicide note has been found at the location by the police.

The police claim that Simran had rented an apartment in Sector 47 in Gurugram. According to reports, a young man who resided with her also notified the police about it. The police gave the remains to Simran's relatives on Thursday after performing a post-mortem.

Who was Simran?

Affectionately called “Jammu Ki Dhadkan” (Heartbeat of Jammu) by her fans, Simran was a resident of Jammu's Nanak Nagar. Her relatives, including her father Jaswinder, were informed about her demise. She was brought to the nearby Park Hospital after being discovered hanging in her apartment, where medical professionals pronounced her dead. In this context, a case has been filed, and additional research is underway.

Simran was 21 when she started working as an RJ at Radio Mirchi, according to the information, and she left the radio station in 2021. She was popular among her fans for her engaging voice and engaging content.

She later used to do some freelancing work and post videos to her social media accounts. On Instagram, she has about 7 lakh followers. Simran's last social media post was shared on December 13 stating, “Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach."

RJ Simran found dead in her Gurugram flat: How did this incident happen?

According to the police, she was found dead in her flat in Sector 47, Gurugram, and her flatmate reported the crime to the authorities. It was about 10.30 p.m. that Park Hospital informed the police about the body.

According to ASI Pradeep Kumar, the investigating officer at the Sadar Police Station in Gurugram, the family told the police that Simran had been having issues for a while, "due to which she took this step," and they did not blame anyone for the occurrence.

The official stated, “Based on a written complaint from the family members, action was taken and the post-mortem was done on Thursday morning. The body has been handed over to the family members. No case was registered".

Instagram influencer, Simran death: Omar Abdullah condolence

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, the leader of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), offered their heartfelt condolences on her tragic passing, highlighting how her "voice and charm" perfectly captured the essence of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah said in a joint statement, “Simran’s voice and charm resonated with the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir. Her contribution to the cultural fabric of our region will always be remembered".