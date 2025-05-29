Home / Social Viral / Wall Street gets a desi makeover with grand Indian wedding baraat of 400

Wall Street gets a desi makeover with grand Indian wedding baraat of 400

An Indian wedding baraat with 400 guests took over Wall Street in NYC, turning the iconic financial district into a desi dance floor - videos of the celebration have now gone viral

An Indian baraat at New York’s iconic Wall Street. (Photo/Screengrab)
In an unexpected burst of colour and music, New York’s iconic Wall Street — usually associated with stock tickers and serious suits — was recently taken over by a jubilant Indian wedding procession. With nearly 400 guests dressed in traditional attire, the baraat (groom’s wedding procession) turned the financial district into a lively celebration that has since gone viral on social media.
 

A ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ scene

“We shut down Wall Street for a 400-person baraat — who would’ve ever thought?!” wrote DJ AJ, who helmed the musical beats at the event. “Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic.” His video captured the smiling crowd dancing their hearts out beneath the towering skyscrapers and the shadow of the New York Stock Exchange, lending a surreal touch to the celebration.
    At the heart of the baraat, the bride and groom danced alongside friends and family as dhol beats echoed through the historic district.
  Another Instagram user, sharing the scene from a different angle, remarked: “One can only imagine the \$\$\$ they paid to close off a block of Wall Street, but this was damn fun to watch.”
 

Internet applauds (and some criticism)

Social media reactions ranged from delight to criticism. Many users were awestruck by the grand scale of the celebration and the sheer novelty of it. “So wild! 450+ guests… never-ending baraat… And you! Such a great time planning this,” one user posted.
“Never thought I would be hearing Empire State of Mind’s dhol version, that’s wild,” added another. Some comments focused on the sheer extravagance, with one saying, “When dude is done shattering glass ceilings at every party he plays, he now turns the Wall Street into a dance floor!” 

Others, however, raised concerns about the display’s impact on public space. “Why oh why do we come away from India to indulge in this ostentatious display of wealth!!! Do this without inconveniencing the public,” one user wrote. Another added, “It’s sad to see people don't even have space for their party. The road is the only space for them.” 
One user summed it up: “Wow”.
