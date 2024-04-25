Job applicant sends their CV through Blinkit: "The hustle is real"

Job hunting is one of the most complicated things one has to go through. It is not an easy job to get desirable jobs, the process of sending a resume and securing an interview has become very complicated. In the process, the job seekers try unique approaches to go through the application process.

Some candidates try unique ways of emailing and go the extra mile and send a hard copy to make a unique and lasting impression.

An X (Twitter) user Aditya wrote on the microblogging platform, “Someone sent over a well-thought CV and cover letter through Blinkit to apply for a PM role.” The person also tagged Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit.

“The hustle is real. This candidate already gets a head start,” Aditya added in his X post.

Aditya was impressed with the way the applicant sent a CV and cover letter.

He also shared a picture of his CV and cover that he received through Blinkit.

One of the X users shares his comment on the viral post. The comment reads, "I guess, this gonna become the new normal in Blr now?!"

This is not the first time when someone got creative while applying for the job. In 2022, a Dubai man got a job through LinkedIn. In order to attract employers, the person tried a creative way to get the job. Do you know what that person did? He started handing out his resume to random people at a traffic light with a chocolate bar. The note attached to the resume read–“I will be grateful to you if you help me to get a job. I wish you a beautiful day full of love and happiness.”

After the Covid pandemic, layoffs have become quite common nowadays. This is quite high in the tech industry. As per the tech crunch report, around 19350 people were laid off, close to 16000 people during February and over 7000 people in March.

Tesla cut more than 10 per cent of its global workforce and as per WARN notice, Apple laid off 614 employees as it abandoned its electric car project.