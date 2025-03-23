Watch: Viral pastor Bajinder Singh seen assaulting man, woman in office

Bajinder Singh, the controversial self-styled Christian pastor, is in news again. A video, showing Singh assaulting a man and woman in his office, has gone viral on social media.

The video, shared by journalist Gagandeep Singh on X, shows Bajinder Singh throwing a mobile phone at a man before hitting him with a purse. He then slaps the man in front of other staff members.

The video further shows Singh attacking a woman who is seen with a child. Others present in the room intervene, leading to a heated altercation between the woman and the pastor.

Who is Bajinder Singh?

According to his website, Bajinder Singh was born in 1982 in Haryana. Originally from a Hindu Jat family, Singh converted to Christianity over a decade ago while serving a prison sentence for an alleged murder case. Following his release, he established 'Church of Glory and Wisdom' in 2016, which rapidly expanded across Punjab and beyond.

Singh gained prominence through claims of miraculous healings, asserting he could cure ailments such as cancer and AIDS. His sermons, often accompanied by the song 'Mera Yeshu Yeshu,' have garnered him a substantial following on social media platforms, including millions of subscribers on YouTube and Instagram.

Despite his popularity, Singh has been embroiled in numerous controversies. In 2018, he was arrested on charges of raping a woman from Zirakpur, Punjab, under the pretext of offering her travel opportunities abroad.

In February 2025, a 22-year-old woman accused Bajinder Singh of sexual harassment , stalking, and criminal intimidation, alleging misconduct that began when she was 17 and part of his worship team. Singh has denied these allegations, claiming they are part of a conspiracy orchestrated by rival pastors.

Bajinder Singh's ministry has also faced scrutiny for alleged financial malpractices. In February 2023, the Income Tax Department conducted raids on multiple premises linked to him, investigating potential financial irregularities.

The Diocese of Jalandhar disassociated itself from Singh's church in 2018, stating that his style of preaching did not conform to mainline churches and that his church operated independently without official recognition.