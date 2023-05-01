Maharashtra Day 2023: Date, history, significance, key facts, wishes

Maharashtra Day is observed on May 1 of each year. May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra's foundation day, in addition to International Labour Day. It is celebrated with a great deal of enthusiasm and fervor. This day honors the start of Maharashtra's illustrious legacy.
In 1960, on this day, two-new states were established: Maharashtra and Gujarat. The city of Bombay was a point of dispute between the two states. Because the majority of people in Bombay spoke Marathi, the Marathi believed that the city should join them.
Maharashtra Day 2023: History
The States Reorganisation Act of 1956 was implemented on November 1, 1956, and the Marathi-speaking districts were included in the new state of Bombay.
The Bombay Reorganisation Act of 1960 divided the bilingual state of Bombay into two independent states: Maharashtra for Marathi-speaking people and Gujarat for Gujarati-speaking people. Gujarat became the 15th state in the Indian Union.
Maharashtra Day 2023: Importance
The battle for a separate state and the state's founding are both commemorated on Maharashtra Day. The day is a public occasion across the state with massive events happening with marches, social projects, and flag-hoisting customs.
It also lets people show how proud they are to be a Maharashtrian and remember the state's rich cultural history.
Maharashtra Day 2023: Key facts
• Mumbai is the nation's financial centre and the state capital of Maharashtra.
• It is the second most populous state and the third-largest by land area in India.
• The state has a rich cultural legacy that includes music, food, literature, art, and Marathi, the state's official language.
• Maharashtra's numerous tourist attractions, such as beaches, wildlife preserves, historical landmarks, and hill stations, are well-known.
Maharashtra Day 2023: Wishes
• This Maharashtra Day, let's spread love, happiness, and positivity everywhere we go. Happy Maharashtra Diwas.
• Wishing every one of the residents of Maharashtra a blissful and safe Maharashtra Day filled with happiness and inspiration.
• Let us work to preserve and promote Maharashtra's rich history and cultural heritage for future generations with pride. Happy Maharashtra Day 2023.
• I hope that this day will serve as a reminder of the state's resilience, strength, and unity, as well as an inspiration to overcome any challenge we face. Jai Maharashtra!
• May the state of Maharashtra always be at the forefront of progress and contribute to the nation's growth and development, Jai Maharashtra.