Maharashtra's 14-year-old "Human Calculator" breaks 6 Guinness records

Guinness World Records (GWR) regularly lists a wide range of accomplishments made by people all around the world. A "Human Calculator Kid" who set six world records in a single day is one recent highlight.

Aaryan Shukla, a 14-year-old Maharashtra genius, broke the record for the "fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers" last year, according to GWR. In about 25.19 seconds, or around one addition every half a second, Aaryan Shukla accomplished the feat.

Guinness World Records recently invited him to Dubai to take on the ultimate mental calculation challenge—one of the toughest ever attempted. In just a single day, he shattered six world records, redefining the limits of human computation.

Who is the 14-year-old “Human Calculator Kid" from Maharashtra?

The Global Mental Calculators Association (GMCA), an organization of mental calculators worldwide dedicated to expanding and enhancing mental calculation, counts Aaryan Shukla as one of its founding board members.

Aaryan Shukla has been practicing mental maths and computation since he was 6 years old, according to the GMCA website, and at the age of 12, he won the Mental Calculation World Cup in Germany in 2022. Additionally, he has established numerous world records and won numerous international awards in different mental calculation fields.

More about 14 yrs old ‘Human Calculator Kid’

Guinness World Records then challenged him to complete the most difficult mental calculation ever attempted while he was in Dubai. The 14-year-old shocked everyone by breaking six world records in one day.

The records included the fastest time to mentally add 100 4-digit numbers, 200 4-digit numbers, 50 5-digit numbers, divide a 20-digit number by a 10-digit number, multiply 10 sets of two 5-digit numbers, and multiply 10 sets of two 8-digit numbers.

Aaryan Shukla talks about his unique skills

Aaryan and his family were also interviewed by Guinness World Records regarding his daily schedule. He stated, “Daily practice is one of the important aspects to prepare for competitions, […] so I practice for about 5-6 hours daily".

Aaryan explained how the calculations happen in his brain. “A lot of things in mental calculations happen in a flash of a second, so I cannot say what happens inside my head, […] I just do it naturally. Basically, it’s so fast that you can’t think, you just need to do the calculations," he said, adding that yoga helps him keep calm and focused.

