Podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely recognized as "BeerBiceps," has stirred controversy following an 'inappropriate question' he posed on Samay Raina's show.

Allahbadia, appearing in the latest episode of India's Got Latent, sparked controversy by asking a contestant a provocative question: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to stop it forever?”

The clip went viral in no time and the YouTuber was slammed by netizens for his comment.

Ranveer is one of the most popular YouTubers and podcasters of India and here's all you need to know about him.

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia?

READ: Complaint against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia over controversial remark Born on June 2, 1993, Ranveer Allahbadia is a YouTuber and podcast host with millions of subscribers on YouTube. Allahbadia completed his education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering and was also recognised in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

His YouTube journey began with documenting his fitness routine. He used to post his fitness videos on his YouTube channel, BeerBiceps, which he started after graduating.

As BeerBiceps grew, Allahbadia started sharing content on multiple niches such as men’s fashion, grooming, personal development, and mental health. Soon his content resonated with millions, and he emerged as one of the leading voices in the Indian digital space.

READ: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologises after complaint over obscene joke In 2018, he co-founded Monk Entertainment, a talent management and content creation agency, when he was just 24. This company worked with some industry leaders including Netflix, Google, and Pepsico and helped them craft their successful digital campaign.

He launched his podcast, "The Ranveer Show," in 2019 where he interviewed some global personalities like Priyanka Chopra, Sadhguru, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. In his podcast, he discussed multiple topics such as money, fame, spirituality, finance, etc.

Being the first independent creator to partner with Spotify, he became the host of one of the top podcasts on the platform.

Allahbadia has over 6 billion views across his 12 YouTube channels and is the host of The Ranveer Show. In September last year, his YouTube channels were hacked and remained as 'Tesla' and the content was replaced with old Elon Musk and Donald Trump event streams.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has co-founded multiple ventures, including Monk-E (a talent management agency), Level Supermind (a self-help app), BigBrainco (a YouTube channel), and BeerBiceps SkillHouse (offering courses in podcasting and video editing).

Ranveer Allahbadia controversies

This is not the first time that Allahbadia has been surrounded by controversy. In 2021, he received backlash from netizens for a sexist tweet suggesting that women wearing kurtis would bring men "to their knees."

In 2013, he once asked advocate J Sai Deepak in his podcast to name individuals who should leave India and then Mr Deepak named some journalists and historians, which sparked outrage, later the YouTuber removed that video. Last year, he was criticized for platforming an unverified claim on his show about a village in Malappuram, Kerala, enforcing Islamic law.

He often got trolled for the recurring podcast question, "Maut ke baare mein sochte ho?" (Do you think about death?). He had a near-death experience last year when he almost drowned and narrowly escaped death in Goa along with his girlfriend.

Ranveer Allahbadia awards and recognition