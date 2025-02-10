Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: After his controversial remarks on a show, Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps is receiving severe online criticism. Despite the apology, the wave of negative comments shows no sign of slowing down, with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) now joining the list of critics. After his controversial remarks on a show,aka BeerBiceps is receiving severe online criticism. Despite the apology, the wave of negative comments shows no sign of slowing down, with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) now joining the list of critics.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo has written to Mira Chatt, Head Public Policy, YouTube, to remove the controversial India Got Latent episode from its platform, featuring Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar comments.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologises after complaint over obscene joke Writing a letter to the YouTube head, NCPCR asks her "to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube. Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police. authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action. An Action Taken Report in this regard shall be furnished to the Commission within three (10) days from the date of issue of this letter."

Apart from this, a BJP functionary also lodged a police complaint against the participants of the 'India's Got Latent' show for the reportedly obscene content.

The people have been expressing their outrage asking for Ranveer Allahbadia to be boycotted due to his remarks, which included derogatory jokes. The controversy over the language on the show has also given rise to a debate over content regulation, especially on OTT platforms.